GCSE RESULTS DAY: Parkside celebrate record results

Chesterfield’s Parkside Community School has congratulated the ‘class of 2017’ on achieving another great set of GCSE results.

72% of students achieved the all-important English and Mathematics GCSE 9-4 basics measure.

Students have done particularly well in English and maths – the two most crucial subjects for further study and employment - with 62% achieving a 9-5 grade in maths and 54% achieving a 9-5 grade in English.

Furthermore, this year 22% of the cohort has achieved the EBACC suite of GCSEs demonstrating academic excellence.

Students from across the ability range have achieved results that are a credit to them and demonstrate superb progress.

Students’ performance in Art, Chemistry, Computer Science, Health and Social Care, History and Biology have been particularly impressive.

Headteacher, Mrs Kam Grewal-Joy is delighted with the record results.

She said: “It is another set of fantastic GCSE results for Parkside.

“This academic year we achieved our Good status from Ofsted and this is now the icing on the cake.

“This is a wonderful achievement for students, staff and governors, and is testimony to their hard work and commitment.

“Well done to all our students and their supportive parents.

“Huge thanks, also, to our dedicated staff who have worked tirelessly to help secure these successes.

“This has been a great year for the school and for this cohort of young people in particular.

“As a school, we are proud of the exceptional standards reached by our students and the ways in which Parkside students have fulfilled their potential at the school.”