GCSE RESULTS DAY: Outwood Academy Newbold announces ‘fantastic’ results

Outwood Academy Newbold say they are ‘delighted’ to report another ‘fantastic’ set of GCSE results for their Year 11 students.

They revealed that 72% of pupils achieved grade 4+ in English and maths, with performance and progress across all subjects improving markedly.

The school’s senior leadership team says it would like thank students, staff, parents and families for their ‘hard work and unwavering support’ over the last 12 months.

They added they were particularly proud of the results in a year when there has been so much change in way the English and maths GCSEs are assessed.

Julie Slater, chief executive principal, secondary, said: “Today is the culmination of years of hard work for our students.

“We are delighted with the results our students have achieved again this year which is testament to the incredible efforts and dedication of our students, their families, staff, governors and trust board at Outwood Academy Newbold.

“I would like to particularly praise the work of the Principal Steve Roberts for their exceptional leadership in helping our students to gain these life changing results”.

“This year was about working with and supporting students to ‘do well’ as they adapt to and reaching the new benchmark standards set nationally and the resilience, focus and determination to be successful will stand our students in good stead in the future.

“We are incredibly proud of our students and wish them every success for their futures.”