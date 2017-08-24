GCSE RESULTS DAY: Netherthorpe students celebrate ‘pleasing’ results

Students from Netherthorpe School in Staveley were today celebrating a pleasing set of GCSE and vocational qualification results.

This year includes the new numerical awards grading 1 to 9 as well as the qualifications awarded with G-A*.

The new qualifications include an increased level of challenge and therefore the performance of students achieving a secure grade pass (grade 4) in English and Maths at 67% is anticipated to be above national average and is pleasing for all those involved.

The fact that 55% of students achieved a strong pass grade (grade 5) in English and Maths is a testament to students dedication to their studies given the increased challenge.

With the changes it is difficult to make direct comparisons to last years results.

The new ‘exceptional performance’ grade 9 has been achieved by several students.

There were many good individual performances in this years set of results, amongst those celebrating top grades were:

• Luke Beresford –A*, A*, A*, 9, 9, 8, A, C

• Holly Bonnington – A*, A*, A*, 9, 8, 7, B

• Archie Allen, A, A, A, A , A, 9, 8, 6

• Sam Clarke – A*, A*, A*, A*, A, 8, 8, 6

• Harry Godber A*, A*, A*, A*, A*, 9, 8, 8

• Katie Greensted - A*, A*, A*, A*, A, 8, 8, 7

Many of the students will now undertake further studies at Netherthorpe Sixth Form or Chesterfield College.

Students are also opting to start apprenticeships in both local and national organisations.

Headteacher Dave Williams commented: “The results are pleasing and congratulations to every student on their hard earned success.

“I’d like to thank the parents and staff of Netherthorpe School for their commitment and dedication to these students.

“I wish all our students the very best for the future and thank them for their commitment to the school.”