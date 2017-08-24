GCSE RESULTS DAY: Highfields hails ‘Class of 2017’ GCSE success

Highfields School has hailed the ‘excellent achievements’ of its Year 11 pupils in today’s GCSE results.

70 per cent of students achieved passes at the new grade 4 or above, (equivalent to the old A*-C grades), closely in line with the strong outcomes of recent years.

Many students have achieved outstanding individual results, with 27 students gaining 8 or more A*/A grades and half of the school’s youngsters recording at least 1 A*/A.

These included nine students achieving the new top grade 9, set above the standard of the old A* grade, in Maths and 11 students meeting the same exceptional performance threshold in an English qualification.

Many other students made excellent progress overall in a year marked by the new, more challenging, qualifications in English and Maths.

Head of year, Jane Hughes, said: “These results represent the outcome of a huge amount of hard work by staff and students.

“It is great to see youngsters achieving so many higher grades. However, it is also good to see we are achieving strong progress with students across the ability range, as we look to ensure we have given them the best possible platform for the next stage of their education.

“These outcomes are particularly pleasing given the introduction of new, tougher GCSE qualifications this year.”

Co-headteacher, Ben Riggott, said: “We are delighted that despite the uncertainty around the introduction of the new, more demanding GCSEs, the vast majority of our students achieved results which they can be extremely proud of, reflecting their hard work and commitment to being the best they can.

“Crucially, these results enable our students to progress, as planned, to their intended next steps in education, employment or training.” Co-headteacher Peter Cole added: “This year’s GCSE results complement the excellent A-level results achieved last week and provide a solid basis on which to work as the new GCSE qualifications are introduced across all subjects.”