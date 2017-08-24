GCSE RESULTS DAY: Heanor Gate ‘delighted’ with results

Heanor Gate Science College say they are ‘delighted’ with the GCSE results their students have achieved.

They said the overall results were good and there were some outstanding individual achievements - especially gratifying in light of the ‘utter chaos and turbulence’ in this year’s examination system.

They added that all of their students had secured the grades they need to go on to the next stage of their education, training or employment.

A spokesperson said: “The dedication of all the staff, students and parents must be commended and we are all proud of these recent achievements.”