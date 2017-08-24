GCSE RESULTS DAY: Eckington head congratulates students on ‘exceptional’ results

The headteacher of Eckington School has congratulated his Year 11 students on their ‘excellent’ GCSE results.

Patrick Cummings said his students had done ‘exceptionally well’ and had matched national scores in English and mathematics at A*-C (or 9-4 as they are now called).

Eckington School pupils pick up their GCSE results. Lucy Hattersley, Emily Nicholson, Tilly Simpson and Lauren Butler

In Science, A/A*and A*-C results exceeded national results and across all subjects total awards at A*/A jumped to nearly 20%.

He also singled out a number of the school’s high flyer’s for particular attention.

• Tilly Simpson: 2 grade 9s, 8 A*s (Note: this is among the best scores in the country!)

• Natasha Carr: 4 A*s, 7As

Eckington School pupils pick up their GCSE results. Georgia Priestly and Isobel Buckle

• Isobel Buckle: 4A*s, 5As, 2Bs

• Emily Harvey: 1 grade 9, 3A*s, 6As, 1B

• Georgia Priestley: 2A*s, 6As, 3Bs

• Mollie Booker: 1 grade 9, 2A*s, 7As, 1C

• Chloe Carmody: 4A*s, 5As, 2Bs

• Charlotte Nowell: 3A*s, 5As, 2Cs

• Chloe Mosley: 3A*s, 6As, 1C

• Caity Collins: 1A*, 5As, 3Bs, 1C

• Emily Nicholson: 1 grade 9, 2A*s, 5As, 1B, 1C

• Laura Webster: 2A*s, 5As, 3Bs