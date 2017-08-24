GCSE RESULTS DAY: David Nieper Academy students excel in first results

The David Nieper Academy in Alfreton has released its first ever set of GCSE results, with Year 11 students being among the first in the country to be assessed under the new 9 to 1 GCSE grading system.

Students excelled in English language and literature with a phenomenal 85% of the year group achieving a grade 4+ (A*-C).

Students also performed well in the other core subjects including Maths with almost 60% achieving 4+ and Science with almost 70% of Year 11 students achieving A*-C.

The school also had fantastic results from GCSE catering students with 83% achieving A*-C in their results.

For several individual students, there were some exceptional personal achievements including, Kitty Gdula-Marshall-Clarke from Alfreton who attained top marks and the school’s first 9 (an old A**) for English, as well as 5 A*s, 1A and 2Bs.

Caitlin Emerson from Shirland was also delighted with a fantastic set of marks including 7A*s, 2 As and 1B.

Dr Kathryn Hobbs, Headteacher at David Nieper Academy commented: “Congratulations to all of our Year 11 students. A nerve wracking time but months of revision and study have really paid off and we are tremendously proud of their achievements.

“I would personally also like to say thank you to all of our teaching staff who have done a tremendous job in supporting our students to do their very best. It has been a challenging year with both a new school and a changing landscape in education, but the students learning has always remained the utmost priority and they have delivered a great set of results.

“We also look forward to welcoming 9 new members of staff to the team in September as we move into our second year as The David Nieper Academy, now with great foundations on which to build.”

Ana Slinn student commented: “I’m so excited and relieved by my results and very pleased with my English result of 8 (A*)!

“I’m really looking forward to going onto West Notts College to study Travel and Tourism.”

Christopher Nieper, chair of trustees, The David Nieper Education Trust commented: “Great results! Our students should all be proud of their achievements – a good education will open up a world of opportunities. We wish our Yr. 11s well for the future and hope to see many of them return to our new Sixth Form Business and Enterprise Centre in September.”