GCSE RESULTS DAY: Brookfield head praises ‘outstanding’ results

The headteacher of Brookfield Community School has praised students and staff for the ‘outstanding’ GCSE results achieved by Year 11 pupils.

Overall, 73% of students achieved 9-4 in English and Maths, while 36% of students gained the equivalent of three or more A/A* grades.

There were many individual success stories too. These included:

• Kirsty Barnett, who achieved the highest possible grade in all ten of her subjects.

• Lydia Botham, who achieved eight A* and three 9/8 grades.

• Juliet Makkison, who achieved seven A* and two 9 grades.

• Lilly Beards, Joshua Brown, Samuel Bryce Pigden, George Cleaver, Robert Dale, Olivia Mitchell-Bent, Jenny Morgan, and Millie Wright, who achieved the equivalent of all A*/A grades.

• And a further nine students, who achieved the equivalent of eight or more A*/A grades.

In addition to high levels of attainment a number of students have made exceptional progress.

Headteacher, Mr Steve Edmonds, said: “As a school that celebrates success in all areas of school life, we are pleased that again this year students have achieved some outstanding results which will allow them to go on to seek additional success in further education and employment.

“The excellent results that students have achieved are a testament to the ongoing hard work and dedication of students and staff.

“As well as producing very good examination outcomes, we work hard on producing well rounded young people. We wish all of our Year 11 students the very best for the future.”