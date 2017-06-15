Future of former Calow Post Office building is revealed

The building which used to house Calow Post Office is set to open as a unisex hairdressers.

Head Office will be open for business at the Top Road premises from 8am on June 24.

Ahead of the launch, there will be an open evening from 4.30pm on June 23 where opening offers - including raffles to win free haircuts - will be up for grabs.

Head Office will be owned by Rachelle Booth, from Brimington Common, who has 27 years' experience in the hairdressing industry.

As previously reported, Calow Post Office relocated to Chesterfield Royal Hospital in April in a move which is 'proving popular', bosses say.