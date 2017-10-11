Future of Chesterfield nightspot to be decided next week

The future of a Chesterfield nightspot is expected to be decided next week.

As reported last month, Chesterfield Borough Council has received an application to review the premises licence of The Avenue on Beetwell Street.

The authority's licencing committee is due to meet next Wednesday morning to discuss the matter.

The press and public are exempt from attending the meeting but we will be able to find out the outcome when it has finished.

Vanessa Carty, who works in the environmental health department at the borough council, submitted the application.

In it, she raised concerns over an alleged 'lack of health and safety arrangements', a 'lack of health and safety training' and a 'lack of risk assessments' at the venue.

Paul Birch, who owns The Avenue, said staff were working to resolve health and safety issues at the premises.

The Avenue, which opened at the end of last year, occupies the building which used to house Rileys snooker and pool club.

It is the largest independent music venue in the UK with a capacity for 1,800 people.

When it launched, Mr Birch said he wanted to help rejuvenate Chesterfield's nightlife.



