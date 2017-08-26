Further football fan is banned from matches after pitch invasion at Chesterfield FC

A second football fan has been ordered to pay £846 and been banned from matches for three years after he invaded the pitch during the Chesterfield FC’s match against Grimsby.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, August 23, how Wesley Hargreaves, 32, ran onto the pitch at the Proact Stadium, on Sheffield Road, at Whittington, Moor, on August 5, before he was stopped and escorted from the ground.

Proact Stadium. Pic by James Williamson.

Wind technician Hargreaves was one of two Grimsby fans who invaded the pitch during the same match and both were fined and received Football Banning Orders.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “It was just after 3.30pm and it was following the scoring of a goal that the defendant climbed over a barrier between the fans and the pitch and he was apprehended by stewards and arrested by police.”

Hargreaves told police he had consumed a few pints of beer before the match and after Grimsby had scored he jumped over the barrier to stop getting squeezed by celebrating supporters.

The defendant, who has a previous conviction for threatening behaviour, pleaded guilty to invading the pitch during a match without lawful authority.

He also admitted failing to surrender to court during a previous scheduled hearing.

Defence solicitor Paul McLeod said: “This kind of behaviour can be extremely serious with the invading of pitches en masse and with the throwing of missiles and with people making gesticulations.

“He was prohibited from going on the pitch which he did but it was a celebration.

“Grimsby had scored and he was happy and he went on the pitch and he didn’t threaten or abuse anybody.”

Mr McLeod added that Hargreaves had been working and had not realised he should have originally attended court on August 22.

Magistrates fined Hargreaves, of Taylor Street, Cleethorpes, £692 and ordered him to pay a £69 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also given a Football Banning Order banning him from attending football matches in the UK for three years.

His passport will also have to be surrendered during certain matches played outside the UK but an exemption may be allowed to enable Hargreaves to continue working abroad.

Daniel Watt, 24, of Carr Lane, Grimsby, also pleaded guilty to going on the pitch during the Grimsby and Chesterfield FC match and he was sentenced on August 22 at Chesterfield magistrates’ court.

Watt had invaded the pitch after Chesterfield FC had scored in their 3-1 home defeat at the Proact Stadium.

Magistrates fined Watt £500 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £50 victim surcharge. He was also given a three-year Football Banning Order.