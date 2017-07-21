Furry felines in need of a home

Could you welcome a furry feline into your home? If so we have a host of four-legged friends who are in desperate need of a family.

First up is seven-year-old Pamuk.

Poor Pamuk has had his whole world tipped upside down after his owner was no longer able to care for him. He’s finding life at the Cats Protection Derby Adoption Centre a bit stressful and not sure what to make of it all. As a result he’s not really acting himself at the moment.

He needs a home with a patient owner who can give him the time and space to relax and find his feet again. He was previously kept as an indoor cat so is not very street wise.

Next up is Boo. The two-year-old is a sweet but shy cat who is looking for a patient owner that can give him time to realise that he’s safe and loved. With a bit of time he soon comes round as he gets to know you. Sadly, his previous owner was no longer able to look for him so asked the charity to find him a new home.

Finally, Abbie.

Abbie is only eight months old.

Cats Protection Derby Adoption Centre marketing and publicity officer Gail Newport, said: “Abbie is a super friendly and vocal girl, who was previously found living as a stray. She loves people and is crying out for some and attention. “She has a super loud meow which she uses to attract attention, and is looking for probably her first home with lots of TLC.”

For more information visit www.derby.cats.org.uk or call 01332 824950.