Furry felines in need of a home

Could you welcome a furry feline into your home? If so we have a host of four-legged friends who are in desperate need of a family.

First up is 18-year-old Cole. He has been in the care of the Cats Protection Derby Adoption Centre since December.

Cole is keen to find a new home after being placed in care due to his previous owner no longer being able to look after him.

He is a friendly chap, who enjoys a fuss. However, he does not get on well with other cats and would need to be the only one in the household.

Next up is Murdock. He is an older boy at 13 years-old, who is looking for a quieter home to retire to.

He loves fuss and is always happy to have a stroke and a head rub.

The centre’s marketing and publicity officer Gail Newport, said that unfortunately, Murdock is being overlooked due to his special renal diet to protect his kidneys.

He is not keen on other cats so would need to be the only one, but would be a perfect house cat as he is relaxed and loves being in bed.

Finally, there is two-year-old Mika.

Prior to going into our care poor Mika had been living as a stray for several months.

Gail said: “As a result she’s feeling a little wary and pushed away. She tends to hide herself away out the back however, if you ask to see her she will have a stroke. She just needs a little time from a loving owner to help her realise the world is not so bad.