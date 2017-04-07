Furry felines in need of a home

Two furry felines that are in desperate need of a loving home are Chunk and Dotty.

Nine-year-old Chunk has had a hard time after not being able to settle with his owner’s other pets.

He’s a little bit uncertain at the moment and would dearly love to find a new home to settle into. He’s looking for a quieter home, with no other pets and a patient owner who can give him time to settle.

And six-year-old Dotty also hopes to find a similar home. She is a friendly moggy who enjoys lots of fuss. This is her second visit to the Cats Protection Derby Adoption Centre.

Cats Protection Derby Adoption Centre marketing and publicity officer Gail Newport, said: “Both the cats are loving and affectionate and through no fault of their own have ended up in our care.

“We are always looking for new people to come forward to offer the cats in care a loving home. We take all cats in from our waiting list eventually regardless of age or any health issues, for this reason many can take months to find homes. All cats remain with us, in a dedicated pen, until adopted and Cats Protection will never put a healthy cat to sleep.

“Please give us a call or pop down to see the beautiful creatures for yourself.”

For more information visit www.derby.cats.org.uk, call 01332 824950.