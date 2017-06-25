Fundraising event to remember young Derbyshire cricketer who died in accident

A Wirksworth sports club is hosting a fundraising event next month in tribute to a young player who died in a car accident last year.

Wirksworth and Middleton Cricket Club is staging Dali Day on Sunday, July 16, in memory of medical student Matt Daldorph - nicknamed Dali - who died in August while on holiday in France.Fundraising event to remember young Derbyshire cricketer who died in car crash

The event is being organised by Matthew’s best friend Joe Bradbury, who said: "After his death I realised just how lucky we were to live in a community of such kind, caring people.

"Everyone was so good to all affected by his loss and this proved just how amazing an individual he was."

The club will be raising money for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance on the day, which will consist of two cricket matches.

The event will also include a barbecue, children’s games, a raffle, auction and live music from local bands.

Joe is planning to boost the fundraising total by taking on a personal challenge of climbing the UK's Three Peaks on the same weekend.

He said: "I wanted to do something where I can say, I did that for Dali.

"It's the most physically and mentally demanding prospect I have ever faced: 25 miles of walking, over 3,500 metres of altitude, 462 miles driving over nearly ten hours - and all of this is to be completed within 24 hours."

He added: "I chose this because when we were younger we would spend hours and hours out in the fields and on the hills around where we live.

"The outdoors will always be where I'll remember Dali the best."

For more event details, see http://bit.ly/2swUBVb

To sponsor Joe, go to http://bit.ly/2smHkzP

