Live in the Chesterfield area and need fuel for your vehicle?

If so, here’s the cheapest petrol and diesel prices according to www.petrolprices.com.

PETROL

Tesco Extra, Chesterfield - 111.9p

Sainsburys, Chesterfield - 111.9p

Morrisons, Chesterfield - 112.9p

Tesco Extra, Clay Cross - 112.9p

Morrisons, Staveley - 113.9p

DIESEL

Tesco Extra, Chesterfield - 112.9p

Sainsburys, Chesterfield - 112.9p

Morrisons, Chesterfield - 113.9p

Brimington Service Station - 113.9p

Morrisons, Staveley - 113.9p