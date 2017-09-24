FUEL PRICES: The cheapest petrol and diesel in the Chesterfield area

Live in the Chesterfield area and need fuel for your vehicle? If so, head to these places for the cheapest deal...
PETROL
Tesco Extra, Chesterfield - 116.9ppl
Sainsburys, Chesterfield - 116.9ppl
Tesco Extra, Clay Cross - 116.9ppl
Spar, Hasland - 117.9ppl
Co-op, North Wingfield - 117.9ppl
DIESEL
Tesco Extra, Chesterfield - 117.9ppl
Sainsburys, Chesterfield - 117.9ppl
Tesco Extra, Clay Cross - 117.9ppl
Spar, Hasland - 118.9ppl
Brimington Service Station, Brimington - 118.9ppl
Source: www.petrolprices.com