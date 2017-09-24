Search

FUEL PRICES: The cheapest petrol and diesel in the Chesterfield area

Stock picture.
Stock picture.

Live in the Chesterfield area and need fuel for your vehicle? If so, head to these places for the cheapest deal...

PETROL

Tesco Extra, Chesterfield - 116.9ppl

Sainsburys, Chesterfield - 116.9ppl

Tesco Extra, Clay Cross - 116.9ppl

Spar, Hasland - 117.9ppl

Co-op, North Wingfield - 117.9ppl

DIESEL

Tesco Extra, Chesterfield - 117.9ppl

Sainsburys, Chesterfield - 117.9ppl

Tesco Extra, Clay Cross - 117.9ppl

Spar, Hasland - 118.9ppl

Brimington Service Station, Brimington - 118.9ppl

Source: www.petrolprices.com