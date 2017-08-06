FUEL PRICES: The cheapest petrol and diesel in Chesterfield

Live in the Chesterfield area and need fuel for your vehicle?
If so, head to these places for the cheapest deal...
PETROL
Sainsburys, Chesterfield, 111p
Tesco, Chesterfield, 111,9p
Morrisons, Chesterfield, 111.9p
Co-op, North Wingfield, 111.9p
Tesco, Clay Cross, 111.9p
DIESEL
Tesco, Clay Cross, 112.9p
Co-op, North Wingfield, 112.9p
Morrisons, Chesterfield, 112.9p
Tesco, Chesterfield, 112.9p
Sainsburys, Chesterfield, 112.9p
Source: www.petrolprices.com
Almost Done!
Registering with Derbyshire Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.