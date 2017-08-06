FUEL PRICES: The cheapest petrol and diesel in Chesterfield

Have your say

Live in the Chesterfield area and need fuel for your vehicle?

If so, head to these places for the cheapest deal...

PETROL

Sainsburys, Chesterfield, 111p

Tesco, Chesterfield, 111,9p

Morrisons, Chesterfield, 111.9p

Co-op, North Wingfield, 111.9p

Tesco, Clay Cross, 111.9p

DIESEL

Tesco, Clay Cross, 112.9p

Co-op, North Wingfield, 112.9p

Morrisons, Chesterfield, 112.9p

Tesco, Chesterfield, 112.9p

Sainsburys, Chesterfield, 112.9p

Source: www.petrolprices.com