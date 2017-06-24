FUEL PRICES: The cheapest petrol and diesel in Chesterfield

Live in the Chesterfield area and need fuel for your vehicle? If so, head to these places for the cheapest deal...
PETROL
Morrisons, Chesterfield - 110.9ppl
Tesco Extra, Chesterfield - 111.9ppl
Sainsburys, Chesterfield - 111.9ppl
Esso Express, Chesterfield - 112.9ppl
Brimington Service Station, Brimington - 112.9ppl
DISESEL
Tesco Extra, Chesterfield - 112.9ppl
Sainsburys, Chesterfield - 112.9ppl
Morrisons, Chesterfield - 112.9ppl
Morrisons, Staveley - 112.9ppl
Esso Extpress, Chesterfield - 113.9ppl
Source: www.petrolprices.com