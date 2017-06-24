Search

FUEL PRICES: The cheapest petrol and diesel in Chesterfield

Live in the Chesterfield area and need fuel for your vehicle? If so, head to these places for the cheapest deal...

PETROL

Morrisons, Chesterfield - 110.9ppl

Tesco Extra, Chesterfield - 111.9ppl

Sainsburys, Chesterfield - 111.9ppl

Esso Express, Chesterfield - 112.9ppl

Brimington Service Station, Brimington - 112.9ppl

DISESEL

Tesco Extra, Chesterfield - 112.9ppl

Sainsburys, Chesterfield - 112.9ppl

Morrisons, Chesterfield - 112.9ppl

Morrisons, Staveley - 112.9ppl

Esso Extpress, Chesterfield - 113.9ppl

Source: www.petrolprices.com