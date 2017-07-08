FUEL PRICES: Cheapest petrol and diesel prices in Chesterfield

Do you need to fill up with fuel before heading out in the car?
If so, here are the latest prices from across the area. All figures have been taken from petrolprices.com correct on July 8.
Do you need to fill up with fuel before heading out in the car?
If so, here are the latest prices from across the area. All figures have been taken from petrolprices.com correct on July 8.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Derbyshire Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.