Frosty start to a mainly dry but cold day

Temperatures have fallen to sub-zero across Derbyshire and the East Midlands today, Sunday, January 22, according to the Met Office, but despite the cold the rest of the day should remain dry.

The Met Office warned of an early mist in parts of the region that is expected to clear with some brighter spells expected with variable cloud cover.

Wintry showers could not be ruled out across the Peak District, according to the Met Office, but most places should remain dry, with light winds.

Temperatures have been forecast as ranging between minus one degree centigrade and three degrees centigrade.

The Met Office has highlighted similar conditions for a cold tonight ahead with variable amounts of cloud and clearer spells with some frost and some patchy mist or fog during the early hours of tomorrow, Monday, January 23.