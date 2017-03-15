Free starter or dessert worth £5 from Chesters restaurant

Treat yourself to a FREE starter or dessert worth £5 with this week’s brilliant reader giveaway.

We’ve teamed up with Chesters , on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, for this tasty freebie.

The family-run business has food at its heart, as the family first became involved with fish and chips back in the early 1960s when the granddad of current owner Chris ran a traditional chippie.

His parents ran an award-winning chip shop in Derby in the 1980s , before Chris set up Chesters in Chesterfield.

Chris added: “The family recipes have been passed down generations which is why our fish and chips have always been this good.”

Though famed for its fish and chips, it isn’t all they serve, with the restaurant offering dishes including gammon, rack of ribs, mixed grill, surf and turf - as well as burgers, pies and salads.

Starters include prawn cocktail, chicken wings, nachos and calamari, while the sweets featuring mouth-watering options like creme brulee, cheesecake, crumbles and treacle sponge and custard.

Chesters is open Monday to Saturday, from noon until 10pm. For more details , visit their website www.eatatchesters.co.uk or call their new number: 01246 233344

To claim your free dessert or starter, simply cut out the coupon in this week’s Derbyshire Times and present it when ordering a main meal in the restaurant.

Offer limited to one voucher per booking and valid March 16-22, 2017.