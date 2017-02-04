Free Masons thanked for donation to doctors

The chairman of The East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme (EMICS) has thanked the Derbyshire Free Masons for its £1,378 cash injection.

Volunteer doctors have expressed delight at a generous donation made by the Derbyshire Free Masons who presented a cheque to chairman Tim Gray.

Tim also gave a presentation to an audience of around 30 Free Masons on the work of the volunteer doctors across the region attending emergency incidents at the request of and in support of staff from the ambulance service. EMICS doctors are all very experienced, fully trained in trauma work and are equipped to perform lifesaving interventions at the scene of a wide variety of incidents such as road traffic collisions and medical emergencies.

Tim said: “We are very grateful to the Free Masons for this generous donation. Although all the doctors work for EMICS on a totally voluntary basis, the scheme urgently needs to raise funds to purchase more of the specialist equipment that the doctors carry and to fund the recruitment and training of more doctors. A typical set of equipment for the doctors cost around £20,000. EMICS is a registered charity and receives no financial support from any government source.”