Free family pass for footgolf at Tapton Park Golf Club

It’s the latest sporting craze that’s sweeping the nation - and here’s your chance to try it for FREE!

We’ve teamed up withTapton Golf Club to offer a free family pass to try footgolf right here in north Derbyshire.

Footgolf, a hybrid of golf and football, is played in the same format as golf but with the use of footballs instead of golf balls and requires players to kick rather than use a club.

The player who plays the course in the fewest shots wins the game.

You don’t need any experience or be a great footballer or a great golfer before playing.

It’s a fun day out in the fresh air, getting some exercise, while spending quality time with family or friends.

Matt Orwin, golf manager at SIV, which manages Tapton Park Golf Club, said: “Footgolf is one of the fastest growing sports in the country and is something that people of all ages can try. We would encourage groups of friends and families to come along and have a go.”

To claim your free pass, which is valid for two adults and two children or one adult and three children and includes ball hire, simply cut out and present the voucher in this week’s edition of the Derbyshire Times..

Places must be booked in advance by calling 01246 239 500 and the voucher must be surrendered at the clubhouse upon arrival.

For more information about footgolf at Tapton Park Golf Club, or to book a game, CLICK HERE or call 01246 239 500.