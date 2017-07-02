Free checks on child car seats

arents and carers are urged to park up and get their child car seats checked for free.

Derbyshire County Council’s road safety experts will be out and about at venues countywide providing the checks and guidance on rules about booster seats. They will also offer other road safety advice.

The checks will take place at:

Tesco Extra, Waverley Street, Long Eaton – Wednesday, July 5, 10am-1pm and 2pm-4pm

Chatsworth Farm Park, Chatsworth House – Wednesday, August 2, 10am-noon and 1pm-4pm

Ashbourne Fire Station, Park Road, Ashbourne – Saturday, August 5, 10am-1pm and 2pm- 4pm

Denby Pottery Village, Derby Road, Denby – Friday, August 11, 10am-1pm and 2pm-4pm.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways, Transport and Infrastructure Councillor Simon Spencer said: “We’d urge people to come along and get advice from experts as it’s vital motorists travelling with young children understand the importance of choosing the most appropriate car seat and then getting it fitted correctly to offer maximum protection.”

The law says that passengers under the age of 12 must use some form of car seat unless they are 135cm tall or above. The type of seat a child needs depends on their weight.

Advice about fitting car seats can also be found at www.childcarseats.org.uk – a website that was set up by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents with funding from the Department for Transport.