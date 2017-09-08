Fracking protesters to march through north east Derbyshire

Protesters are to march through north east Derbyshire as they step up their fight against fracking.

Chemical firm Ineos wants to carry out initial tests to find out whether a privately-owned site off Bramleymoor Lane in Marsh Lane, near Eckington, is suitable for a full fracking operation.

A consultation has been held and Derbyshire County Council estimates it has received between 3,000 and 4,000 comments on the proposal.

When asked when the planning application will go before the planning committee, a spokesman for Derbyshire County Council said: “We’re currently going through the consultation responses and representations. Issues raised in those may require additional information from the applicant so at this stage it’s not possible to say when the application will be determined.”

Three protest marches will take place on Saturday, September 16 from The Queen pub in Mosborough at noon, Eckington Precinct at 12.45pm and Coal Aston Community Centre, also at 12.45pm. There will also be a rally at the proposed site in Marsh Lane from 2pm.

Chairman of Eckington Against Fracking, David Kesteven, said: “We will continue to fight these plans.”