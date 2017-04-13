Four teenagers arrested on suspicion of arson after Danesmoor home blaze

Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a house fire in Danesmoor yesterday.

Two boys aged 14 and 15 and two girls aged 15 and 16 were arrested at the scene and have since been released under investigation while inquiries continue, Derbyshire police said.

Precious family belongings were lost in the blaze.

Emergency services including firefighters, police and the air ambulance attended the scene on Pilsley Road at 12noon yesterday (Wednesday, April 12).

It was initially thought there were people trapped in the house, but this was not the case.

The road was closed off while firefighters tackled the blaze.

A Just Giving page has since been set-up by one of the homeowner’s daughters, Erin Weston.

It states: “My family has lost everything, the house is no longer livable in and has been condemned.

“They have lost all of their belongings, memories and everything. Even those of my brother and my son who passed away as babies.

“Luckily no one was hurt as the family were down visiting my sister in Wales at the time.

“However the cats were home, and we are waiting on their return.

“As some of you may know my mum is severely disabled, and she finds day to day life hard as it is. Also my youngest sister Cienna is autistic and also finds things harder than most.

“This has come as a massive shock to my whole family, and now more than ever we are all pulling together. We would be grateful if any help to rebuild a life and a home for my mum and two sisters.”

VIDEO HERE: Danesmoor house fire