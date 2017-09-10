Former Navy man from Derbyshire writes e-book about global adventures

A former navigating officer in the British Merchant Navy has written an e-book about his adventures.

Roger Flint, who was also a senior police officer with Derbyshire Constabulary, published From Peaks to Pirates on Thursday. Click here to download it.

He said: "It describes me growing up in Tideswell, going to school in Buxton, joining the British Merchant Navy and going away to sea and travelling the world.

"It covers my relationship and marriage to a Bakewell girl who went away to sea with me before I came ashore."

Following his career in the British Merchant Navy, Mr Flint joined Derbyshire Constabulary in 1983.

Over the next 18 years, he rose through the ranks until he became Divisional Commander in 2001, working in Buxton, Ripley and Chesterfield for ten years.

An FBI-trained negotiator, Mr Flint made himself available 24/7 as a Gold Incident Commander for the force, assuming responsibility for firearms and other critical incidents.

He retired from Derbyshire Constabulary in 2011.