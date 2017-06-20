Former football coach Barry Bennell faces further child sex charges

A former football coach with links to Derbyshire has been charged with further sexual offences.

Barry Bennell, 63, has today (Tuesday) been told he is being charged with 14 counts of non-recent child sexual abuse against boys aged 11 to 14.

The charges are: four counts of indecent assault on a boy aged 11 to 14; four counts of indecent assault on a boy aged 11 to 12; two counts of indecent assault on a boy aged 11 to 13 and four counts of buggery on a boy aged 11 to 14. These charges relate to four complainants. The alleged offences took place between 1983 and 1990.

He will appear via video link at South Cheshire Magistrates' Court on Wednesday June 28 in relation to these charges.

On May 9, Bennell was charged with 21 counts of non-recent sexual assault on boys aged between 14 and 16. The charges are: sixteen counts of indecent assault on a boy aged under 14; two counts of indecent assault on a boy aged under 16; two counts of buggery on a boy aged under 16 and one count of attempted buggery on a boy aged under 16. These charges relate to four complainants. The alleged offences took place between 1983 and 1990.

On March 9, he was charged with four counts of indecent assault on a boy aged 11 to 12 and two days before he was charged with eight counts of non-recent child sexual abuse - five counts of buggery with a boy aged under 16; two counts of indecent assault on a boy aged under 15 and indecent assault on a boy under 16.

He will next appear at Chester Crown Court on July 3 in relation to these charges.

Bennell has previously pleaded not guilty to eight charges of sexual assault against a boy under 16. He appeared at court in January.

The former youth coach at Crewe Alexandra, who was once employed at a children's home in Derbyshire, now lives in Milton Keynes.

