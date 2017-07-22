Former Chesterfield Hotel company didn't pay tax for over a year

Have your say

The company which previously operated Chesterfield Hotel has been named and shamed in a 'tax dodger' list.

GS Trading VI (Chesterfield) Ltd evaded paying £212,666 in tax between December, 2013, and January, 2015.

It has now emerged that Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has ordered the controversial firm to pay a £130,257 penalty.

The information came to light in a 'deliberate tax defaulters' list released by HMRC.

A spokesman for the Government department said: "We may publish information about a deliberate tax defaulter under section 94 of the Finance Act 2009.

"A deliberate tax defaulted has received penalties either for deliberate errors in their tax returns or deliberately failing to comply with their tax obligations."

The spokesman was unable to release any further details in the case of GS Trading VI (Chesterfield) Ltd.

The company could not be reached for comment – indeed, it has always avoided answering the Derbyshire Times' questions in the past.

Chesterfield Hotel – formerly called the Station Hotel – opened in 1877 and closed on January 31, 2015, as the business which previously owned the historic property, GS Estates VI Ltd, collapsed into receivership amid financial problems.

Over the years, it was a venue for thousands of occasions - including weddings, birthday celebrations and Christmas parties – and was a major employer.

Nearly 50 members of staff lost their jobs when the Malkin Street institution closed and workers are currently going through the employment tribunal process over alleged unpaid wages and redundancy payouts.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear if customers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket when the hotel's leisure centre shut in 2014 will be refunded.

As previously reported, the Chesterfield Hotel building was bought by Prestige Hotels (Midlands) Ltd for £900,000 in April.

Prestige Hotels (Midlands) Ltd – which is not linked to GS Trading VI (Chesterfield) Ltd – is currently carrying out £300,000 of repair and refurbishment work on the iconic property while considering its future use.