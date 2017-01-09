Former Chesterfield footballer Jamie O'Hara making waves on Celebrity Big Brother

Former Chesterfield footballer Jamie O'Hara has been making waves on Celebrity Big Brother - speaking out about his divorce settlement as well as falling for a fellow contestant.

The 30-year-old, who spent a loan spell with the Spireites while at Tottenham Hotspur, went into the house last week as part of the New Stars team, which is taking on an All Stars team of previous contestants.

And during his time on the Channel 5 show so far, he has spoken out about his divorce from Danielle Lloyd, with whom he has three children, and how he pays £15,000 a month to his ex.

And he's also said he fancies fellow contestant American actress and model Jasmine Waltz. But he may have some competition there as Jasmine has already kissed Calum Best, son of the late footballer George Best, while in the house.

See Jamie on Celebrity Big Brother on Channel 5 at 9pm.