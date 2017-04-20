Former Chesterfield butcher's shop to become beauty salon

New life is to be breathed into a former butcher's shop in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield Borough Council has granted applicant Kayleigh Valeisa conditional planning permission to turn Neil Read's old butcher's shop at 37 Chatsworth Road into a beauty salon.

Planning documents state the change will create two-full time roles and one part-time role.

In an objection letter, Julie Falder stated: "It's so close it would be detrimental to my beauty business. We have 24 salons already on Chatsworth Road."

R&R Time Ltd, which is based at 35 Chatsworth Road, added: "I strongly object to the change. It will directly impact my business which opened on January 31."