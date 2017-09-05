Football fans clash near Chesterfield roundabout

Police are investigating after a fight broke out between rival football supporters in Chesterfield.

The clash happened at the roundabout next to the Donkey Derby pub on Sheffield Road on Saturday.

It occurred just before the game between the Spireites and Coventry City.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "Nobody was seriously injured in the fight, which involved a small number of supporters from both sides.

"Three men from Chesterfield were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation.

"Were you walking in the area and did you see the clash happen?

"It took place at around 2.40pm next to a busy road and we believe there may also be motorists who saw it but have yet to come forward."

Witnesses should call PC Mark Webb on 101, quoting reference 17000376658.