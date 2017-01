Derbyshire Police are appealing for information after a garage was broken in to on Kingsmede Avenue in Walton.

It happened between 7pm and 10.30pm on Thursday, January, 19.

Meat, fish and ready meals were stolen from a freezer.

Anyone with information should contact PCSO Zoe Blount, quoting reference 17000027302, on 101 or send her a message online on www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.