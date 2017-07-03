Floral tributes left at scene of fatal Derbyshire collision

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of a fatal collision in a Derbyshire town.

A 25-year-old man died and another sustained serious injuries after the incident on Station Road, near Killamarsh, on Saturday night.

Station Road, Killamarsh.

One tribute read: “R.I.P brother. Taken too early. Fly safe pal.”

Another said: “Love you bro. Can’t believe you’re gone. Miss you.”

And another read: “Love and miss you bro.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Tributes to Jack Robinson, who died last Boxing Day night after a collision near the same spot, close to tributes left over the weekend.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “At around 11.40pm, a black Vauxhall Zafira was travelling along Station Road, halfway towards Killamarsh, when it collided with a barrier.

“A 25-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Specialist trained officers are currently providing support to his family.

“A 31-year-old man also sustained serious injuries and currently remains in hospital receiving treatment and a 25-year-old sustained minor injuries.”

The fatal collision comes after the death of another young driver last Christmas near the same spot.

Memorial to Jack Robinson.

Jack Robinson, 20, of Killamarsh, died after the car he was driving struck a kerb, left the road and overturned on Boxing Day night.

Floral tributes to Mr Robinson can be seen just yards away from those left over the weekend.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have seen the car travelling in the area prior to the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 1248 of 1 July.