Five parks and open spaces ‘among the best’ in the country

Five parks and open spaces have retained their prestigious Green Flag awards for another year, meaning they are among the best in the country.

The parks and open spaces, maintained by Chesterfield Borough Council, received the recognition from the environmental charity, Keep Britain Tidy.

Green Flags were awarded to:

- Eastwood Park, Hasland.

- Holmebrook Valley Park, Chesterfield.

- Poolsbrook Country Park, Staveley.

- Queen’s Park, Chesterfield.

- The grounds of Chesterfield and District Crematorium in Brimington, which are maintained by Chesterfield Borough Council on behalf of the Chesterfield and District Joint Crematorium Committee, which consists of Bolsover District Council, Chesterfield Borough Council and North East Derbyshire District Council.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “We are extremely pleased to retain Green Flag Award status in these five parks and open spaces once more.

“One of the council’s top priorities is to improve the quality of life for local people and providing green space that people can visit, play in, use to get fit and active or see wildlife is an important way to achieve this.

“A lot of effort goes in to maintaining parks and open spaces .

“I would like to thank all our staff and the members of our friends of the park groups for all of their efforts throughout the year to achieve results like this year-on-year.”

Tapton Lock has also been awarded a Green Flag for the fourth time.

Tapton Lock covers the westernmost stretch of the canal within Chesterfield.

International Green Flag Award scheme manager, Paul Todd, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating another record-breaking year for the Green Flag Award scheme.”