Five-month drive urges motorcyclists to ride safely in Derbyshire

Officers are heading out across Derbyshire from today as part of a five-month campaign to promote safe riding to motorcyclists.

Operation Safe Ride is an annual drive which runs until late September.

Sergeant Ian Miller, from Derbyshire Constabulary's Casualty Reduction Enforcement Support Team, said: "Over the warmer months and lighter nights, we see an increase in the number of motorcyclists out across Derbyshire and that's why we're launching Operation Safe Ride now.

"There are a huge number of bike riders who quite rightly want to head out and enjoy some of the fantastic roads our county has to offer, whether that's in the High Peak, down towards Matlock Bath or further south towards Melbourne.

"Similarly, we have a lot of motorcyclists who journey from other counties into Derbyshire and what we want to do is make sure that all riders who come here can enjoy the roads safely.

"Several of our officers are keen motorcyclists and we'll be joining bikers on the roads or at those popular areas to chat with them about what we're doing."

Sgt Miller added: "The vast majority of motorcyclists stick to the rules of the road, which exist for their safety.

"But we do catch people breaking the law and putting themselves and other road users at risk of serious injury or death - and it's those riders we will be looking out for.

"We want people to come here and ride along our fantastic roads - but they need to obey the rules of those roads and part of Operation Safe Ride is aimed at making sure they do."