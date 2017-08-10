Five cars damaged overnight in Hollingwood

Have your say

Five cars parked up on streets in the Hollingwood area suffered damage overnight.

The vehicles, which were parked on Sycamore Road and Oak Street, had their paintwork scratched sometime between Sunday, July 23 and Monday, July 24.

If you have any information call PCSO Rachel Shier on 101, quoting reference 17*314874, or send her a message online through the ‘Contact Us’ page of the police website at: www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.