Firefighters from four Derbyshire stations have been called out to tackle a barn fire.

The incident happened yesterday evening at around 8.30pm on Dark Lane in Alport near Youlgrave.

Crews from Matlock, Bakewell, Wirksworth and Buxton all attended the fire which involved 15 tonnes of hay.

The firefighters used three hoses to extinguish the blaze.