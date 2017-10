Flames from a large landfill fire could be seen hundreds of metres away.

Four fire crews, Chesterfield, and Bolsover and two from Staveley, were called out this morning at 6.45am to Markham Lane, Duckmanton.

A witness said the fire was at the landfill near Duckmanton which was ablaze.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We used three hose reel jets to extinguish a large fire in the open on Markham Lane, at a land fill.

“The fire is now out, stop message was received at 10:18am.”