Firefighters tackle chimney fire

Firefighters were called to extinguish a chimney fire at Shirebrook.
A crew from Shirebrook tackled the fire on Main Street at 8.28pm on Wednesday,using a thermal imaging camera and chimney gear.
The incident was closed at 10.08pm.
