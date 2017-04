Firefighters rushed to a blaze inside a Chesterfield house this Easter Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the property on Sandringham Close in Calow shortly before 9am after receiving reports of an oven on fire.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: "Crews cleared smoke from the kitchen."

There are no reports of any injuries.

For advice on staying safe in your kitchen, visit www.derbys-fire.gov.uk/keeping-safe/common-fire-prevention/kitchen