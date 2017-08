Have your say

Firefighters are tackling a car blaze in Shuttlewood this morning.

A crew from Staveley used hose reels to put out the flames of a 4x4 on fire on Chesterfield Road at around 9am on August 17.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: "#Staveley_White are using hose reel jets to extinguish a 4x4 vehicle on #fire on Chesterfield Road, Shuttlewood #StaySafe"