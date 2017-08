Have your say

Firefighters attended two vehicle fires overnight in and around Chesterfield last night.

A fire crew from Chesterfield attended a small motorbike fire on Burley Close, Chesterfield. Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire on August 17.

They then attended a car fire on Screetham Lane, Ashover. Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.