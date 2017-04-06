Search

Firefighters at scene of two-car crash in Derbyshire

Firefighters are currently in attendance at a two-car crash.

A crew from Clay Cross are at the scene at Main Road, Stretton, Alfreton.

Fire chiefs are currently making the scene safe.

There could be delays in the area.