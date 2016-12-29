Fire rips through Chesterfield takeaway in early hours

An investigation is underway after a blaze at a takeaway in Chesterfield in the early hours of this morning.

Crews from Chesterfield, Staveley and Dronfield attended USA Fried Chicken on Sheffield Road after a call was received just before 4.50am on Thursday.

The blaze occurred in the ground floor of the building.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets and four breathing apparatus during the incident.

The fire was extinguished by 5.25am.

No one was injured.

An investigation is taking place to determine the cause of the blaze but it is not thought to be arson.