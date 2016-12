Firefighters were called out this morning to a bungalow fire in Coxbench.

The incident took place on Alfreton Road at around 11.30am and involved a fire in the loft space of the property.

Crews from Alfreton and Derby used breathing apparatus, hoses and the cherry picker to extinguish the fire.

They then ventilated the property from the exterior and left the scene at 12.45pm.