Fire closes Derbyshire road due to explosion fears

A fire involving two cars and a trailer closed part of a Derbyshire road this afternoon after fears a propane cylinder could explode.

Firefighters from Ilkeston and Nottingham Road fire stations were called to the A608 at Morley at about 3.10pm after a fire involving a fence spread to two cars and a trailer.

As there was a propane cylinder also involved, the road was closed in both directions while the fire was extinguished and the cylinder was cooled down.

Police also attended the incident to help divert traffic. The road reopened shortly before 5pm.