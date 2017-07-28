Fire and Ice walk to raise cash for hospice

Would you walk bare foot across 2,000 broken wine bottles followed by hot embers burning at 1,236 degrees Fahrenheit?

That’s the extreme challenge facing those who sign up for this year’s Treetops Hospice Care Fire and Ice Walk on November 1. Both walks take place at Treetops, based in Risley, which provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting illness and their families in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire. Fourteen- year-old Chloe Lewis from Belper, was the youngest person to take part in the Treetops Fire Walk last year. She said: “I signed up because I thought it sounded quite fun and I’d never had the chance to do anything like it before but really wanted to.

“It was nerve-racking and I was a bit scared that I was going to burn my feet but then I thought ‘calm down, there are professionals here’ and once I’d done it, it was great. I don’t know what I was worried about and I was so proud of myself at the end.

Anyone over 14 can take part and you can even enter as a team-building exercise if there are ten or more of you. It costs £20 to take part in the Fire Walk or Ice Walk, or £25 to complete both Walks.

For more information or to register visit www.treetopshospice.org.uk/fire.