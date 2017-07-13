Finalists of Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards 2017 announced

The finalists of the 2017 Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards have been announced.

The prestigious awards, organised by Destination Chesterfield, recognise the very best food, drinks, service and venues in the town.

A total of 26 businesses have been shortlisted across 10 categories, with Casa Hotel, Junction Bar, Bottle & Thyme and The Lilypad Café being nominated across multiple categories. Cocina at Casa Hotel has once again been nominated for the coveted Restaurant of the Year 2017 title.

Dominic Stevens, Destination Chesterfield manager, said: “The awards are now in their fifth year and more popular than ever. Each year it gets more and more difficult to narrow the nominations down to just three finalists in each category. It’s great to see so many first-time finalists, reflecting the growth and diversity of Chesterfield’s food and drink scene.”

The winners will be announced an awards ceremony, hosted by celebrity cake maker, Mich Turner, which is being held at Chesterfield College’s Heart Space building in October.

The finalists in each category are:

Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by Chesterfield Borough Council

Blu Bistro

Cocina at Casa Hotel

Lombardis

Café/Tea Room of the Year – sponsored by Custom Solar

H&F Vintage Tea Rooms

The Lilypad Café

Stephenson’s Tea and Coffee House

Gastro Pub of the Year – sponsored by Arvato

Chandlers Bar

The Market Pub

The Rectory

Pub / Bar of the Year – sponsored by Banner Jones Solicitors

Einstein’s

Junction Bar

The Rose & Crown

Best Newcomer – sponsored by BHP Accountants

Bottle & Thyme

Odyssey Greek Restaurant

Spire by Stephenson’s

Best Customer Service – sponsored by East Midlands Chamber

Bottle & Thyme

The Lilypad Café

Junction Bar

Best Out of Town (within 10 miles of Chesterfield) – sponsored by Shorts Accountants

The Bateman’s Mill Hotel, Old Tupton

Hotel Van Dyk, Clowne

Stones Restaurant, Matlock

International Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by MSE Hiller

Delhi 41

Nonna’s

O-Tokuda

Family Friendly Award – sponsored by Jumble Design

Chesters Restaurant and Take Away

The Little Castle

The Manor at Brampton

Conference Venue of the Year – sponsored by Mitchells Chartered Accountants and Business Advisers

Casa Hotel

Peak Edge Hotel

Proact Stadium

Further finalists in the Food Producer of the Year will be announced later in the year.