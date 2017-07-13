Finalists of Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards 2017 announced

The finalists of the 2017 Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards have been announced.
The prestigious awards, organised by Destination Chesterfield, recognise the very best food, drinks, service and venues in the town.
A total of 26 businesses have been shortlisted across 10 categories, with Casa Hotel, Junction Bar, Bottle & Thyme and The Lilypad Café being nominated across multiple categories. Cocina at Casa Hotel has once again been nominated for the coveted Restaurant of the Year 2017 title.
Dominic Stevens, Destination Chesterfield manager, said: “The awards are now in their fifth year and more popular than ever. Each year it gets more and more difficult to narrow the nominations down to just three finalists in each category. It’s great to see so many first-time finalists, reflecting the growth and diversity of Chesterfield’s food and drink scene.”
The winners will be announced an awards ceremony, hosted by celebrity cake maker, Mich Turner, which is being held at Chesterfield College’s Heart Space building in October.
The finalists in each category are:
Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by Chesterfield Borough Council
Blu Bistro
Cocina at Casa Hotel
Lombardis
Café/Tea Room of the Year – sponsored by Custom Solar
H&F Vintage Tea Rooms
The Lilypad Café
Stephenson’s Tea and Coffee House
Gastro Pub of the Year – sponsored by Arvato
Chandlers Bar
The Market Pub
The Rectory
Pub / Bar of the Year – sponsored by Banner Jones Solicitors
Einstein’s
Junction Bar
The Rose & Crown
Best Newcomer – sponsored by BHP Accountants
Bottle & Thyme
Odyssey Greek Restaurant
Spire by Stephenson’s
Best Customer Service – sponsored by East Midlands Chamber
Bottle & Thyme
The Lilypad Café
Junction Bar
Best Out of Town (within 10 miles of Chesterfield) – sponsored by Shorts Accountants
The Bateman’s Mill Hotel, Old Tupton
Hotel Van Dyk, Clowne
Stones Restaurant, Matlock
International Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by MSE Hiller
Delhi 41
Nonna’s
O-Tokuda
Family Friendly Award – sponsored by Jumble Design
Chesters Restaurant and Take Away
The Little Castle
The Manor at Brampton
Conference Venue of the Year – sponsored by Mitchells Chartered Accountants and Business Advisers
Casa Hotel
Peak Edge Hotel
Proact Stadium
Further finalists in the Food Producer of the Year will be announced later in the year.